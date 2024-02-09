Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $205,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,419 shares of company stock worth $9,567,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $134.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

