Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $135.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,567,057. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

