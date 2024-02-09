Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Issues Earnings Results

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

