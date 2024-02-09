Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRFZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1202 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

