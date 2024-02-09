Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,238 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 469% compared to the typical daily volume of 921 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,988,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,484. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $357,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 122.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 92,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

