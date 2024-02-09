Investors Buy High Volume of DraftKings Call Options (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 113,910 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 76,022 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,032,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,996,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,704,384 shares of company stock worth $102,747,642. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

