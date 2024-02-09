Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 23,355 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 141% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,693 call options.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock traded up $25.94 on Friday, reaching $948.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,632. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $766.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $374.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $949.82.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

