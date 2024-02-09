Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 23,355 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 141% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,693 call options.
ASML stock traded up $25.94 on Friday, reaching $948.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,632. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $766.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $374.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $949.82.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.60.
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
