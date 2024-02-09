iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. On average, research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
