iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. On average, research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iPower by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

