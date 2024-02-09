Ironveld (LON:IRON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 14986644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Ironveld Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.24. The firm has a market cap of £5.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.02.

About Ironveld

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. The company owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

