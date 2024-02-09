iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,390 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after acquiring an additional 549,869 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,867,000 after acquiring an additional 442,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after acquiring an additional 400,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.37. 149,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,876. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

