iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 939,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 535% from the previous session’s volume of 147,905 shares.The stock last traded at $59.92 and had previously closed at $59.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

