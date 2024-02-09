iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.56% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $75,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.99. The company had a trading volume of 370,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,164. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.36.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

