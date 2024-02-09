iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Trimmed by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.57. 4,007,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,893,477. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

