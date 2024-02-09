iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

