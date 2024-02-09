iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 667,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IDV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.16. 1,258,972 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.