iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 933.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $20.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $476.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

