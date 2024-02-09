iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.52. 415,233 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average is $94.90. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

