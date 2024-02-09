iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.19. The company had a trading volume of 536,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $329.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.