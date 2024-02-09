iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 133,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,453,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,682,000 after buying an additional 79,532 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,686. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

