iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $236.26

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $236.26 and last traded at $236.26, with a volume of 9743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.03.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 100 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

