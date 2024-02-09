Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.090-5.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.09 to $5.13 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.16. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 726,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,513,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $25,616,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.