Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.45 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 485.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 906.5% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $248.94 and a twelve month high of $304.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

