JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.10

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 271101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,878 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in JELD-WEN by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,783,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 251,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 125,837 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

