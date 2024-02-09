JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $135,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,540,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $135,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,109 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,589.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 412,243 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JFrog by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 10.2% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,279,000 after acquiring an additional 192,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in JFrog by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. JFrog has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 0.85.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

