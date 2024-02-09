JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 4.9% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 446,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,028,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JKS

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 657.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.