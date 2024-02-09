JMP Securities Downgrades Model N (NYSE:MODN) to Market Perform

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MODN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Model N stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 0.74. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $36.21.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,663.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Model N by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

