JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $174.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.19. The company has a market cap of $502.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.