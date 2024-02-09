JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock.

BGNE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.40.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BGNE

BeiGene Stock Down 3.3 %

BeiGene stock opened at $142.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.94. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $272.49.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.39) EPS. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BeiGene will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 137.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BeiGene by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BeiGene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.