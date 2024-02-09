JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Insider Purchases £64,600 in Stock

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) insider Chris Russell purchased 95,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £64,600 ($80,982.83).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Performance

Shares of JARA opened at GBX 66 ($0.83) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 1 year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.60 ($1.16). The company has a market cap of £139.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.33 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.84.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s payout ratio is currently -4,444.44%.

