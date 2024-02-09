JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Increased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 473.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,686 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 54,627 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 589,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,781 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. 1,721,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,213. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

