Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR opened at $36.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $159,846.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $159,846.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,975. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 449,575 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

