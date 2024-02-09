Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 38,784 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,364,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $24,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.83. 111,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,490. The stock has a market cap of $909.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.16. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $14.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAG Silver

About MAG Silver

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.