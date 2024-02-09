Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 183,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,699,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total value of $2,945,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,361,871.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total value of $2,945,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,361,871.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,498,114 shares of company stock valued at $404,929,651 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.60. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.