Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,298 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $20,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after acquiring an additional 278,780 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,313,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after acquiring an additional 735,476 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.93. 381,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,586. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average of $124.23. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $163.46.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

