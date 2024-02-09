Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 261.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after purchasing an additional 925,939 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1,488.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 892,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,828,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.66. The company had a trading volume of 336,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.64. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.89.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

