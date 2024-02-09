Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $15.31 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,476 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $53.59. 1,196,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,484. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

