Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.17 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 982.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329,568 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $17,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter worth $3,027,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 275.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. 278,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Barclays started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

