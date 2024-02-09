Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $19.43 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,519 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Insulet worth $19,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Insulet by 104.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Insulet by 228.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.40.

Insulet Stock Down 1.7 %

PODD traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.28. 101,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

