Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $20.01 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,081 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $20,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 19.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $11.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.63. 1,103,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,951. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.63.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,085. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

