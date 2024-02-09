Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 30,962 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,962 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of WEX worth $13,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.46.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.38. The stock had a trading volume of 149,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,566. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $213.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.44 and its 200-day moving average is $189.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

