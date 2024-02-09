Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 865 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $22,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,595,000 after purchasing an additional 280,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.01. 145,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,607. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $166.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.