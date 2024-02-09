Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5,789.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 348,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,319 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $30,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $108.31. 201,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

