Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Manhattan Associates worth $21,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,933. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.03. 50,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,074. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 1.46. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.81 and a 52-week high of $258.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

