Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 137,590 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 137,590 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.55.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.30. The stock had a trading volume of 444,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.07. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

