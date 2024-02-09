Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 18,146 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,146 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Clean Harbors worth $25,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 24.7% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 605,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,944 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $15,792,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

CLH traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.57 and a twelve month high of $180.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

