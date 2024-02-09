KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after buying an additional 1,923,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,826,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,364,000 after buying an additional 621,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $167.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

