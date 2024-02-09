KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.09.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

