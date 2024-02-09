KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.93.

AON Trading Up 1.8 %

AON stock opened at $307.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

