KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211,331 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 486.7% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,634,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,615 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $94,987,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,491 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.2% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,792,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

