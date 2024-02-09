KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,812,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,529,000 after purchasing an additional 95,445 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 31.0% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 30,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,635,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

